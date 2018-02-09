Arsenal have signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia

The Gunners had two bids for the 28-year-old player rejected by Dortmund and now Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to become Arsenal's highest-paid player. Arsenal have offered him a three-and-a-halfyear deal worth Â£180,000 a week. The German club agreed to complete the deal after signing Michy Batshuayi. Arsenal said the 2015 African Footballer of the Year signed a long-term contract.During his stay with the Bundesliga club the only major trophy he won was the German Cup in 2017. He was named Bundesliga player of the year in 2016, and last season was the German top flight's most prolific scorer with 31 goals. He has played 56 times for Gabon, scoring 23 goals. According towebsite, Aubameyang scored 141 goals in 213 games for Dortmund since 2013, including 21 in 24 matches thisseason.However, he was also suspended by the German club for their match against Wolfsburg on January 14 for missing a team meeting. The forward was also left out of the squad for their next game game at Hertha Berlin because club officials felt he was not focused enough, but he played 90 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Freiburg. Aubameyang joined Dortmund from French club Saint-Etienne in 2013.Apart from the unpleasant events of recent weeks, german fans will remember that the story of Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund for more than four years was a success story.He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund at this time, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB Cup to Dortmund in 2017.The 28-year-old forward arrived to Luton Airport on a private jet, accompanied by his father Pierre and his brothers Catilina and Willy, to finalise the move, which will see him become Arsenal's club-record signing.The information on the further scores by the world’s top football players, as well as match results and upcoming tournament schedules is available at