Uraganul Matthew lasă prăpăd în urma sa; Bilanţul victimelor a ajuns la 269 de morţi

Strong winds captured moments ago by law enforcement along Jensen Beach Causeway, about 45 miles north of West Palm Beach. #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/Z46hKVFK7P

New video released by US Coast Guard captures bird's-eye view of staggering damage in Haiti after Hurricane #Matthew https://t.co/6rOrfC9sBH pic.twitter.com/PLVLdY9dNO