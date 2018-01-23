Premiile OSCAR 2018. Lista completă a nominalizărilor la cea de-a 90-a ediţie

23.01.2018

Cea de-a 90-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 4 martie, la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood, Los Angeles. Evenimentul va fi prezentat de Jimmy Kimmel. Iată care sunt nominalizările la cea de-a 90-a ediţie a premiilor OSCAR® 2018:



Pelicula „The Shape of Water”, în regia lui Guillermo del Torro, conduce în topul nominalizărilor, fiind printre favoriţi la 13 categorii. Urmează drama „Dunkirk”, a lui Christopher Nolan, cu 8 nominalizări, în timp ce „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” a obţinut 7 nominalizări.



Cel mai bun film: Call me by your name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Thymothee Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman, Denzel Washington



Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Meryl Streep (The Post)



Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar: Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney, Lesley Manville, Laurie Metcalf, Octavia Spencer



Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar: Christopher Plummer, Willem Dafoe, Woody Harrelson, Richard Jenkins, Sam Rockwell



Cel mai bun regizor: Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan, Get Out - Jordan Peele, Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig, Phanton Thread - Paul Thomas Anderson, The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Torro



Cel mai bun scenariu: Beauty and The Beast, Dunkirk, Darkest Hour, The Shape of Water, Blade Runner 2049



Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Call me by your name, Disaster Artist, Molly's Game, Mudbound, Logan



Cel mai bun scenariu original: Get Out, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water, 3 billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Big Sick



Cea mai bună imagine: Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, Darkest Hour, Mudbound, The Shape of Water



Cele mai bune costume: Beauty and The Beast, Darkest Hour, The Shape of Water, Phantom Thread, Victoria and Abdul



Cel mai bun sunet: Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Baby Driver



Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală: Phantom Thread, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: Blade Runner 2049, Guardians Of the Gualaxy Volume 2, War for The Planet of The Apes, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kong: Skull Island



Cel mai bun montaj: I, Tonya, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Baby Driver



Cel mai bun machiaj şi coafură: Darkest Hour, Victoria and Abdul, Wonder



Cea mai bună scurt metraj animat: Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Revolting Rhymes, Negative Space



Cel mai bun scurt metraj: The Eleven O'clock, My Nephew Emmet, Watu Wote: All Of Us, The Silent Child, DeKalb Elementary



Cea mai bună animaţie: The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Cocoa, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent



Cel mai bun scurt metraj documentar: Heaven is a traffic jam on 405, Herroin, Traffic Stop, Knife skill



Cel mai bun film documentar: Faces Places, Last Man in Aleppo, Abacus, Strong Island, Icarus



Cea mai bună melodie originală: Mistery of Love, Remember me, Stand Up for Something, This is me



Cel mai bun film străin: The Insult (Liban), Loveless (Rusia), Of body and Soul (Ungaria), The square (Suedia)