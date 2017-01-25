Lista completă a nominalizărilor la premiile Oscar 2017

Lista completă a nominalizărilor aferente celor 24 de categorii de trofee care vor fi decernate la gala premiilor Oscar 2017. Nominalizările pentru cele 24 de categorii de la premiile Oscar 2017 au fost anunţate, marţi, prin intermediul unui streaming video, de artişti laureaţi şi nominalizaţi la premiile Oscar, precum Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman şi Ken Watanabe, alături de Cheryl Boone Isaacs, preşedinta Academiei de film americane (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences / AMPAS).



Cea de-a 89-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 26 februarie la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles. Gala va fi transmisă în direct de postul american ABC şi va fi difuzată în peste 225 de ţări şi teritorii din întreaga lume.



Evenimentul va fi prezentat de Jimmy Kimmel.



Prezentăm mai jos lista completă a nominalizărilor pentru cea de-a 89-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar.



Cel mai bun film: ”Arrival”, “Fences”, “Hacksaw Ridge”, “Hell or High Water”, “Hidden Figures”, “La La Land”, “Manchester by the Sea”, “Lion”, “Moonlight”



Cel mai bun regizor: Denis Villeneuve ”(Arrival”), Mel Gibson (”Hacksaw Ridge”), Damien Chazelle (”La La Land”), Kenneth Lonergan (”Manchester by the Sea”), Barry Jenkins (”Moonlight”)



Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Casey Affleck (”Manchester by the Sea”), Andrew Garfield (”Hacksaw Ridge”), Ryan Gosling (”La La Land”), Viggo Mortensen (”Captain Fantastic”) şi Denzel Washington (”Fences”)



Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Isabelle Huppeert (”Elle”), Ruth Negga (”Loving”), Natalie Portman (”Jackie”), Emma Stone (”La La Land”) şi Meryl Streep (”Florence Foster Jenkins”)



Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Mahershala Ali (”Moonlight”), Jeff Bridges (”Hell or High Water”), Lucas Hedges (”Manchester by the Sea”), Dev Patel (”Lion”) şi Michael Shannon (”Nocturnal Animals”)



Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Viola Davis (”Fences”), Naomie Harris (”Moonlight”), Nicole Kidman (”Lion”), Octavia Spencer (”Hidden Figures”), Michelle Williams (”Manchester by the Sea”)



Cel mai bun film străin: ”Land of Mine” (Danemarca), ”A Man Called Owe” (Suedia), ”The Salesman” (Iran), ”Tanna” (Australia) şi ”Toni Erdmann” (Germania).



Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: ”Kubo and the Two Strings”, ”Moana”, ”My Life As a Zucchini”, ”The Red Turtle”, ”Zootopia”



Cea mai bună regie artistică: ”Arrival”, ”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, ”Hail Caesar”, ”La La Land”, ”Passengers”



Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: ”Arrival” (Eric Heisserer), ”Fences” (August Wilson), ”Hidden Figures” (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi), ”Lion” (Luke Davies), ”Moonlight” (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)



Cel mai bun scenariu original: ”Hell or High Water” (Taylor Sheridan), ”La La Land” (Damien Chazelle), ”The Lobster” (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou), ”Manchester by the Sea” (Kenneth Lonergan), ”20th Century Women” (Mike Mills)



Cea mai bună imagine: ”Arrival”, ”La La Land”, ”Lion”, ”Moonlight”, ”Silence”



Cel mai bun montaj: ”Arrival”, ”Hacksaw Ridge”, ”Hell or High Water”, ”La La Land”, ”Moonlight”



Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: ”Jackie”, ”La La Land”, ”Lion”, ”Moonlight”, ”Passengers”



Cel mai bun cântec: "Audition" (”La La Land”), "Can’t Stop the Feeling!" (”Trolls”), "City of Stars" (”La La Land”), "The Empty Chair" (”Jim: The James Foley Story”), "How Far I'll Go" (”Moana”)



Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: ”Arrival”, ”Deepwater Horizon”, ”Hacksaw Ridge”, ”La La Land”, ”Sully”



Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: ”Arrival”, ”Hacksaw Ridge”, ”La La Land”, ”Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, ”13 Hours”



Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: ”Deepwater Horizon”, ”Doctor Strange”, ”The Jungle Book”, ”Kubo and the Two Strings”, ”Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”



Cel mai bun machiaj/ cea mai bună coafură: ”A Man Called Ove”, ”Star Trek Beyond”, ”Suicide Squad”



Cele mai bune costume: ”Allied”, ”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, ”Florence Foster Jenkins”, ”Jackie”, ”La La Land”



Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: ”Blind Vaysha”, ”Borrowed Time”, ”Pear Cider and Cigarettes”, ”Pearl”, ”Piper”



Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune: “Ennemis Interieurs”, “La Femme et le TGV”, “Silent Nights”, “Sing”, “Timecode”



Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: ”Fire at Sea”, ”I Am Not Your Negro”, ”Life, Animated”, ”O.J.: Made in America”, ”13th”



Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: “Extremist”, “4.1 Miles”, “Joe’s Violin”, “Watani My Homeland”, “The White Helmets”