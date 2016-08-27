Un film românesc în topul BBC al celor mai bune filme ale secolului 21

Un sondaj de opinie al celor de la BBC Culture, adresat în 36 de ţări către 177 critici de film de renume a scos la iveală cele mai bune filme de după 2000, potrivit The Guardian.



Topul rezultant are în frunte filmul Mulholland Drive (2001), iar printre producţiile care au ajuns pe listă se numără şi capodopera cinematografică a lui Cristian Mungiu premiată la Cannes în anul 2007, ”4 luni, 3 săptămâni şi 2 zile”.



Anul cel mai favorabil pentru filme a fost 2012, cu zece filme în top 100 din acest an, inclusiv „The Act of Killing” pe locul 14 şi Holy Motors pe locul 16. Anul 2013 a avut şi el nouă filme în top, printre care şi „12 Years a Slave”, premiat de multiple ori în 2014.



Surprinzător, niciunul din filmele cele mai vizionate din ultimii ani, precum seria Harry Potter, Stăpânul Inelelor sau Piraţii din Caraibe, nu s-au numărat printre filmele alese de critici ca fiind reprezentative. A existat, totuşi, un loc pentru câteva dintre filmele comerciale apreciate de public – Mad Max: Fury Road (215) pe locul 19, WALL-E (2008) pe locul 29 şi Ratatouille (2007) pe locul 90.



Iată primele 25 de filme din topul celor de la BBC:



1 Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)



2 In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-wai, 2000)



3 There Will Be Blood (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007)



4 Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki, 2001)



5 Boyhood (Richard Linklater, 2014)



6 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Michel Gondry, 2004)



7 The Tree of Life (Terrence Malick, 2011)



8 Yi Yi: A One and a Two (Edward Yang, 2000)



9 A Separation (Asghar Farhadi, 2011)



10 Inside Llewyn Davis (Joel and Ethan Coen, 2013)



11 No Country For Old Men (Joel and Ethan Coen, 2007)



12 Children of Men (Alfonso Cuarón, 2006)



12 Zodiac (David Fincher, 2007)



14 The Act of Killing (Joshua Oppenheimer, 2012)



15 4 Months, 3 Weeks & 2 Days (Cristian Mungiu, 2007)



16 Holy Motors (Leos Carax, 2012)



17 Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo Del Toro, 2006)



18 The White Ribbon (Michael Haneke, 2009)



19 Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller, 2015)



20 Synecdoche, New York (Charlie Kaufman, 2008)



21 The Grand Budapest Hotel (Wes Anderson, 2014)



22 Caché (Michael Haneke, 2005)



22 Lost in Translation (Sofia Coppola, 2003)



24 The Master (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2012)



25 Memento (Christopher Nolan, 2001)