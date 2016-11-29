Cântece interpretate de David Bowie, Prince, Nirvana şi Billie Holiday vor fi incluse în Grammy Hall of Fame în 2017

Un număr de 25 de cântece, interpretate de artişti celebri, precum David Bowie, Prince, Nirvana, Billie Holiday, Deep Purple, Elvis Presley, Jackson 5, Louis Armstrong, R.E.M., Rod Stewart şi Sony & Cher, vor fi incluse în Grammy Hall of Fame în 2017, informează contactmusic.com.



”Changes” - un single lansat în 1971 de David Bowie, ”Smells Like Teen Spirit” - un veritabil imn al mişcării grunge, interpretat de trupa Nirvana, şi clasicul ”Sign O' the Times” interpretat de Prince se numără printre cele 25 de piese ce vor fi incluse în Grammy Hall of Fame în 2017.



De asemenea, pe aceeaşi listă se mai află şi alte piese celebre, precum ”I Get Around” (The Beach Boys), ”Jailhouse Rock” (Elvis Presley), ”ABC” (Jackson 5), ”Lady Sings the Blues” (Billie Holiday), ”Losing My Religion” (R.E.M.) şi ”Maggie May” (Rod Stewart).



Doar cântecele care au împlinit cel puţin 25 de ani de la lansare sunt eligibile pentru a fi incluse în Grammy Hall of Fame. În fiecare an sunt incluse 25 de piese, iar titlurile acestora sunt decise de membrii The Recording Academy.



Cele 25 de single-uri ce vor fi incluse în Grammy Hall of Fame în 2017 sunt următoarele: ”The City of New Orleans” (Arlo Guthrie), ”I Get Around” (The Beach Boys), ”Lady Sings the Blues” (Billie Holiday), ”Statesboro Blues” (Blind Willie McTell), ”I Can't Make Your Love Me” (Bonnie Raitt), ”(Hep-Hep!) The Jumpin' Jive” (Cab Calloway And His Orchestra), ”Changes” (David Bowie), ”Smoke on the Water” (Deep Purple), ”The Wanderer” (Dion), ”Jailhouse Rock” (Elvis Presley), ”Wake Up Little Susie” (The Everly Brothers), ”ABC” (Jackson 5), ”Mission Impossible” (Lalo Schifrin), ”You Don't Own Me” (Lesley Gore), ”When the Saints Go Marching In” (Louis Armstrong And His Orchestra), ”Okie From Muskogee” (Merle Haggard), ”You Always Hurt the One You Love” (Mills Brothers), ”Stack O'Lee Blues” (Mississippi John Hurt), ”Straight Outta Compton” (N.W.A.), ”Smells Like Then Spirit” (Nirvana), ”Sign 'O' the Times” (Prince), ”Losing My Religion” (R.E.M.), ”Maggie May” (Rod Stewart), ”Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” (Sly & The Family Stone) şi ”I Got You Babe” (Sony & Cher).